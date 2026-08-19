'We receive your trust with humility and never take it for granted,' Hakainde Hichilema says in 1st national address after landslide poll victory

Zambia’s President pledges economic growth after reelection victory 'We receive your trust with humility and never take it for granted,' Hakainde Hichilema says in 1st national address after landslide poll victory

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said Tuesday that he will use his new term to expand the economy and create more opportunities for citizens to ease living costs.

In his first national address after being reelected by a landslide, following the announcement of final election results in the capital Lusaka earlier in the day, Hichilema said he did not take for granted the trust citizens of one of Africa’s leading copper producers had placed in him.

“Progress will reach every community and household. The people of Zambia have once again entrusted us with the highest responsibility citizens can place upon their leader. We receive that trust with humility and never take it for granted or abuse it,” he said in an address televised from his residence in Lusaka.

The country’s electoral commission declared Hichilema president-elect after he secured 2.9 million votes, compared with 1.8 million votes for his main challenger, Brian Mundubile of the National Restoration Party for Unity and Progress.

Hichilema, 64, an economist and rancher, ran on the ticket of the ruling United Party for National Development. He won his first term by more than 1 million votes after defeating then-incumbent President Edgar Lungu.

Local media reported that Mundubile was exploring legal options to challenge the election results.

Hichilema said the main winner of the vote was Zambia’s diverse population of 21 million people, which he said holds the potential to contribute to the country’s economic future.

“We are all winners; Zambia is the winner because there is only one Zambia with one destiny to better the lives of our people,” he added.

After the address, Hichilema met citizens and United Party for National Development members who gathered at his residence to offer congratulations and express solidarity.