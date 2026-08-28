King Oyo of Uganda’s Tooro Kingdom suffered from cancer, treated in US, say reports

World’s youngest king Oyo dies at 34 King Oyo of Uganda’s Tooro Kingdom suffered from cancer, treated in US, say reports

The world’s youngest reigning monarch, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who ascended to the throne at the age of 3, has died, Uganda’s Tooro Kingdom announced late Thursday. He was 34.

Born on April 16, 1992, Oyo ascended to the throne on Sept. 12, 1995, following the death of his father, King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III.

Oyo, who was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s youngest reigning monarch, had been ruling over 3% of Uganda’s more than 45 million people.

Kingdoms exist in some parts of Uganda, but their influence is largely symbolic, as the country is ruled by an elected president.

Due to his young age, a team composed of his mother, Queen Best Kemigisa, royals of the Tooro Kingdom, and Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni helped him run the kingdom's affairs until he turned 18.

Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomire Akiiki announced Oyo’s death in a statement posted on US social media site X.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of His Majesty the Omukama (king) of Tooro, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, at approximately 10:00 p.m. this evening,” he wrote.

The kingdom did not, however, provide details about the illness the king had been battling or the hospital in which he died, but media reports claimed he was suffering from cancer and was being treated in the US.

“This is an immeasurable loss to the Royal Family, the people of Tooro and the nation of Uganda. An official statement will follow with further details, including the funeral and mourning arrangements,” according to the kingdom.