Education minister says face-to-face teaching will continue where health conditions allow, with preventive measures in place

Schools reopen in DR Congo despite rising Ebola cases Education minister says face-to-face teaching will continue where health conditions allow, with preventive measures in place

Schools across the Democratic Republic of Congo reopened Tuesday for a new academic year, according to Education Minister Raissa Malu, despite rising Ebola cases.

The school year began across the country, including in areas affected by the Ebola outbreak, Malu told reporters in Kinshasa.

“Some parts of our country continue to face insecurity and conflict, while others face the health risk linked to the Ebola virus disease,” she said.

“But our duty remains the same — to make schools work wherever possible and to preserve the right to education wherever circumstances make the situation more difficult,” she added.

Malu said face-to-face teaching would continue in areas where health conditions permit.

“Where health conditions allow, teaching will continue face-to-face, in compliance with the recommended preventive measures,” she said.

“But depending on the level of risk, a lighter distance learning system could be introduced in other areas to ensure the continuity of learning,” she added.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, has affected 60 health zones across six provinces – Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele and Tshopo.

Confirmed Ebola cases in the current outbreak have reached 6,100, including 2,950 deaths, according to a Health Ministry update Tuesday.

Ituri remains the epicenter of the outbreak.

About 31 million students are expected to attend school across the country this academic year.