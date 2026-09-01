Soldiers have been deployed in Mussa and Lassa alongside local vigilantes.

Terrorism forces 57 primary schools to shut in Nigeria’s Borno, 80 students remain captive: Official Soldiers have been deployed in Mussa and Lassa alongside local vigilantes.

At least 57 primary schools are currently not functioning in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno State due to insecurity, while about 80 students abducted during attacks on schools remain in captivity, according to local education authorities.

The situation was disclosed by Fasuma Askira, education secretary of Askira-Uba Local Government Area, where only 56 of the 113 primary schools are currently operating.

On May 15, terrorists attacked Mussa Central Primary School and abducted dozens of children. Although the exact number remains disputed, the Borno State Government has more recently put the number of missing pupils at about 44.

On June 29, insurgents attacked Government Day Secondary School in Lassa while students were sitting for a National Examinations Council examination. Some students were subsequently rescued, but 36 students and a teacher remained in captivity.

Combining the latest government estimate from Mussa with the verified Lassa figure puts the number of students still in captivity at about 80.

As of Aug. 31, the children abducted from Mussa had spent 108 days in captivity, while the Lassa students had been held for 63 days.

Simon Waindu, whose daughter is among the Lassa students, said none of the children had returned and that families had received no information about their rescue.

Meanwhile, authorities have closed schools in communities affected by insecurity. Authorities have also proposed the deployment of community vigilantes around schools when classes resume, while soldiers have been deployed in Mussa and Lassa alongside local vigilantes.

The latest developments come after Anadolu reported in June that terrorists abducted six women and two babies near the scene of a school attack in Borno state.

The incident occurred shortly after suspected insurgents attacked Government Day Secondary School in Lassa while students were taking examinations, further highlighting the vulnerability of civilians around schools in the conflict-affected region.

Nigeria's northeastern states have faced more than a decade of insurgency, with Boko Haram and ISWAP among the armed groups responsible for attacks, abductions and displacement.

The continued captivity of students and closure of schools raise concerns over the long-term educational consequences of the conflict, particularly for children in communities already affected by displacement and poverty.