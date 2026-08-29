Niger says military activity in Niamey brought under control Security forces regain control of critical sites targeted in capital, defense minister says

Niger's defense minister said Saturday that military activity in the capital Niamey had been brought under control and security forces had regained control of critical sites that were targeted.

Gen. Salifou Mody's remarks were broadcast on national television after heavy gunfire and explosions were reported around Diori Hamani International Airport and the Presidential Palace in Niamey.

Mody said a group of soldiers had "broken away from military order" and attempted to detain some of their fellow soldiers at the Base 101 military facility in Niamey before opening fire on several critical sites in the capital.

He said the activity was brought under control thanks to the swift intervention of Nigerien defense and security forces, adding that control was gradually restored in the targeted areas.

Mody urged residents of Niamey to remain calm and continue their daily activities as usual.

Heavy gunfire around Niamey airport, Presidential Palace

Heavy gunfire and explosions were heard overnight and into the morning around Diori Hamani International Airport and the Presidential Palace in Niger's capital.

Following the attack, which also targeted the Base 101 military facility at the airport, security forces regained control of the area and launched an operation.

Diori Hamani International Airport had already been attacked twice earlier this year. The airport and the nearby military base were targeted in January, while the airport and the Base 101 military facility came under attack in June.