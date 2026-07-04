2 drones followed Michael Randrianirina's vehicle and were 'shot down' as he headed home, according to presidency statement

Madagascar claims president survived '3rd assassination attempt' on Friday 2 drones followed Michael Randrianirina's vehicle and were 'shot down' as he headed home, according to presidency statement

Madagascar on Friday claimed President Michael Randrianirina survived a third "assassination attempt" after two drones were brought down while trailing his car home.

"This evening it was seen again that two drones followed the car that took the president to La city Ivandry (Randrianirina's official residence in Antananarivo, the capital)," the presidency said in a statement, adding that the drones were "shot down" by Randrianirina's guards, although they flew so high that they escaped.

Earlier on Thursday, it added, a drone followed Randrianirina's car but was driven away by his security detail.

"The president's car and other cars kept moving forward and only one drone was spotted flying very high and far (on Friday). He (Randrianirina) arrived at his home and the security of his household is being developed properly. Security officials also conducted a direct search for the possible location of these drones," according to the statement.

Madagascar's political situation remains fragile after Randrianirina took power following the ouster of Andry Rajoelina in the wake of increased Gen Z protests against water and electricity shortages.

Randrianirina has publicly said he has survived assassination attempts but maintains that he remains undeterred in reforming the Indian Ocean island nation, with plans by his administration to hold general elections next year.