Businesses shut in central Kenyan town as residents oppose quarantine center at Laikipia Air Base

Arrests, tear gas as fresh protests erupt outside US Ebola facility in Kenya Businesses shut in central Kenyan town as residents oppose quarantine center at Laikipia Air Base

Police fired tear gas and arrested several protesters Tuesday during fresh demonstrations in the central Kenyan town of Nanyuki against the construction of a US-backed Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base.

Businesses shut down across parts of the town as anti-riot police clashed with demonstrators attempting to march toward the facility.

Thick clouds of tear gas drifted across sections of Nanyuki, engulfing a nearby mosque and surrounding streets as protesters scattered through commercial areas.

Speaking to reporters, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua said local leaders were not informed about the facility before construction began, raising concerns about transparency and public consultation.

He said county officials, including elected representatives and the county government, only learned of the project after work was already underway.

Residents and local leaders vowed to continue opposing the facility, arguing that it poses risks to public safety, tourism and local livelihoods. Demonstrators also accused the government of ignoring community concerns and a court order suspending the project.

The Ebola facility is located at Laikipia Air Base, about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Nanyuki, which lies roughly 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of Nairobi.

The latest unrest comes despite a High Court order suspending the facility and directing the government to disclose agreements underpinning the project.

The US Embassy in Kenya has previously sought to reassure residents, saying the bio-isolation facility poses no danger to nearby communities and forms part of broader efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak in the region.

Police and protest organizers have previously confirmed two people were killed during earlier demonstrations linked to the facility.