Bloc says drug-related intimidation, violence also remain concern, including exploitation of young people by criminal groups

EU records 7,600 overdose deaths in 2024 as drug trafficking threatens security: report Bloc says drug-related intimidation, violence also remain concern, including exploitation of young people by criminal groups

At least 7,600 people died from drug overdose in the European Union in 2024, according to this year's European Drug Report released on Tuesday.



The report warned that illicit drugs are becoming more available, diverse and potent across Europe, increasing risks to both public health and security.

Based on data from the EU's 27 member states as well as Norway and Türkiye, the report estimated that at least 7,600 overdose deaths occurred in the EU in 2024.

The report cautioned that emerging synthetic and novel psychoactive substances present growing health risks due to limited scientific knowledge about their effects and toxicity.

The report also identified drug trafficking as a significant security challenge for Europe, noting that organized crime groups are adapting their operations in response to intensified law enforcement efforts at major ports.

According to the findings, criminal networks are increasingly using smaller ports and more sophisticated concealment techniques to move illicit drugs across the continent.

While the amount of cocaine seized in Europe fell by more than 20% in 2024 to 335 tons from a record 419 tons in 2023, authorities recorded a rise in the number of seizures, reaching 97,000 cases compared with 95,000 a year earlier.

The report also highlighted persistent concerns over drug-related violence and intimidation, including the recruitment and exploitation of vulnerable young people by criminal organizations.