Police say gunmen on motorcycles stormed school in Kogi State before security forces repelled attack

3 killed in attempted mass abduction at school in central Nigeria Police say gunmen on motorcycles stormed school in Kogi State before security forces repelled attack

At least three people, including a school vice principal and a six-year-old child, were killed on Wednesday when armed men attacked a secondary school in Nigeria's north-central Kogi State in an apparent attempt to carry out a mass abduction, police said.

The attack occurred at Government Secondary School in Iluke Bunu, in the Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, when dozens of gunmen riding motorcycles stormed the community and school premises at about 10 am, according to the Kogi State Police Command.

Police spokesperson Saliu Afusat said the attackers arrived on about 40 motorcycles before security agencies responded to distress calls from residents.

“The combined security operatives engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, forcing the criminals to flee into the surrounding bush,” Afusat said in a statement.

Police identified the victims as Ganiyu Anifowose, vice principal of UBE Secondary/Primary School, Iluke, 70-year-old Sunday Alhassan, and six-year-old Sunday Ayele.

One of the attackers was also killed in the exchange of gunfire, while a member of the joint security team sustained gunshot wounds and is receiving treatment.

“Preliminary findings indicate that there is presently no conclusive evidence of a successful mass abduction of students or other residents. However, investigations and ongoing assessments are continuing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement said.

The attack comes amid renewed concerns over assaults on schools and educational institutions across Nigeria.

In April, gunmen abducted 26 people, including pupils, from Daarul Kitab Islamic School and Orphanage in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital. Security forces later rescued 17 of the victims, while efforts continued to secure the release of the remaining captives.

In May, gunmen abducted 39 students and seven teachers during coordinated attacks on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The attackers raided Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota, Community Grammar School, and L.A. Primary School in Esin-Ele, marking one of the largest school kidnappings recorded in the state.

Also in May, terrorists abducted at least 42 pupils from a primary school in Mussa village in Borno State, near the Sambisa Forest, a stronghold of the Boko Haram insurgency.

School kidnappings have remained a persistent security challenge in Nigeria since Boko Haram abducted 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in northeastern Borno State in 2014.

Since then, armed groups have repeatedly targeted schools, particularly in northern and central Nigeria, often seeking ransom payments.