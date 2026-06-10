Somalia undertook diplomatic efforts with relevant authorities, but they did not result in favorable outcome, Foreign Ministry says

Somali government expresses regret over denial of entry to international referee by US Somalia undertook diplomatic efforts with relevant authorities, but they did not result in favorable outcome, Foreign Ministry says

The Somali government on Wednesday expressed regret over the denial of entry to Somali international referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan to the US to officiate at the FIFA World Cup.

Commenting on the issue officially for the first time, the government said in a statement that it had undertaken diplomatic efforts with the relevant authorities in support of Artan's travel.

“Regrettably, these efforts did not result in a favorable outcome,” the Somali Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Somalia will continue engaging with relevant partners to seek further clarification regarding this matter and to safeguard the dignity and rights of its citizens,” the statement added.

Artan arrived in Somalia's capital Mogadishu from Türkiye earlier Wednesday, receiving a hero's welcome.

“Omar Artan has done more than unite the footballing world, he has ignited hope in every child who dares to dream beyond the horizon. Dreams may be deferred, but they are never defeated,” Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said in a statement after receiving Artan in Mogadishu.

Thousands of fans waving Somali flags gathered at Mogadishu Stadium to welcome the referee.

He was carried by supporters in a show of national solidarity.

“I can promise you that I will officiate at the next FIFA World Cup and I thank FIFA, the Somali people for their support,” Artan said at a press conference after his arrival.

The Somali Football Federation described Artan's journey as “a source of pride for Somalia, CECAFA (Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations) and African football.”

His denial of entry to the US sparked international criticism, with some football fans calling for a World Cup boycott.

Artan was recently named Africa's Best Referee for 2025 at the CAF Awards in Rabat, Morocco, organized by the Confederation of African Football.

A proclamation issued by US President Donald Trump on June 4, 2025, fully restricts the entry of Somali nationals into the country, stating: “The entry into the United States of nationals of Somalia as immigrants and nonimmigrants is hereby fully suspended”.