US Vice President Vance departs for Switzerland for technical talks with Iran on Sunday JD Vance expects 'couple days of talks' focusing on nuclear issues, Lebanon

US Vice President JD Vance departed Washington for Switzerland on Saturday to participate in negotiations with Iranian officials scheduled for Sunday.

“Vice President JD Vance is wheels up from Washington, D.C., en route to Switzerland,” Luke Schroeder, Vance's spokesman, wrote on US social media platform X.

The talks will take place in Burgenstock under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

Vance previously noted that US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are already on site addressing “technical elements” of the negotiations.

He expressed being "very confident" that Washington and Tehran can sustain the current ceasefire.

Diplomatic priorities

Speaking to reporters before boarding his flight, Vance indicated that the Iranian delegation recently arrived in Switzerland and anticipated a “couple days of talks.”

“I think we're going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue,” Vance said, identifying the points as the two primary focus areas for the US team.

Vance acknowledged that Iranian representatives would likely present their own agenda for the discussions.

Addressing concerns that ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon might disrupt the diplomatic process, Vance noted that “things are actually getting better there, and things are slowing down a little bit.”

Asked what would make this a successful trip, Vance said that “getting things set up in the right way, and getting the actual structure and negotiation in place.”

Iran, Pakistani teams

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will lead the Iranian delegation to Switzerland, Fars News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, mediator Pakistan will be represented by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the technical-level talks, an official from the prime minister's office told Anadolu.