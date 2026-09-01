Campus perceptions shift as former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warns of Israel becoming a 'negative brand'

US university students associate Israel with 'genocide' against Palestinians Campus perceptions shift as former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warns of Israel becoming a 'negative brand'

University students in the US state of New York increasingly identify the word "genocide" as their primary association with Israel, highlighting a shift in the nation's international standing among young Americans.

The military operations, seizures, and human rights violations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank have led many to question the nation's international legitimacy.

Interviews conducted at Manhattan-based New York University (NYU) and Columbia University revealed consistent primary associations among the youth.

Samuel, a student at NYU, told Anadolu that his first thought is the genocide Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is committing against the Palestinian people. He listed his top three associations as "Netanyahu, genocide and Palestine."

Another NYU student named Maddy, with a troubled expression reflecting on her face when the word Israel was mentioned, said the word that most strongly came to her mind was "genocide".

She characterized the association as "scary," explaining that her perception of Israel is that of a country utilizing its military power against those who are significantly weaker.

One group of students collecting aid for a university association declined to comment and withdrew from an interview once they learned the topic was Israel.

At Columbia University, a student named Rom responded to the question of what comes to mind with the phrase "Let's save the world," before adding: "Let's maintain peace."

The shifting perception follows a recent assessment by Naftali Bennett, former Israeli prime minister, regarding the country's public image in the US.

“For the first time since the establishment of the State of Israel, among the American public, Israel has become a negative brand,” Bennett said in a recent interview.

“If you ask an American student, ‘Israel — what comes to mind?’ They say genocide. That’s the situation,” Bennett said.

Drawing a comparison with how countries are commonly associated with symbols, he added: “You say Italy — ‘pasta, spaghetti.’ You say Israel — ‘baby killers.’”

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 73,300 Palestinians have been killed and more than 174,200 injured since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023.

Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also face arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

South Africa initiated legal proceedings against Israel at the ICJ on Dec. 29, 2023, alleging violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention.