US to return diplomats to Middle East embassies: Report Move signals Washington does not expect immediate return to full-scale hostilities, report suggests

The US is preparing to return diplomats to several embassies in the Middle East that were partially evacuated during its war with Iran, The New York Times reported Tuesday, suggesting Washington does not expect an immediate return to full-scale hostilities.

According to an internal State Department document obtained by the newspaper, the redeployment of Foreign Service officers and easing of emergency measures could begin this week. The move comes despite stalled US-Iran talks and renewed threats by Washington to impose economic sanctions.

Embassies in Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Oman, Iraq and Kuwait are among those expected to restore higher staffing levels.

The State Department said it “continuously reviews the security posture at our diplomatic missions around the world. Based on our latest assessment, we are adjusting our staffing posture at certain posts in the Middle East to ensure we can continue advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives while protecting the safety and security of our personnel.”

The document reportedly indicates that diplomats will first return to the US Embassy in Lebanon, although it will not immediately resume full staffing. Staffing is ultimately expected to return to full levels in Israel, Jordan and Oman.

Diplomatic posts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Lebanon will initially operate at up to 85% staffing, while those in Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain will reach 75%. Restrictions on bringing family members will remain in place at posts across the Gulf and Lebanon.

“Returning personnel to missions that were partly evacuated suggests the administration believes the war is winding down,” said Dan Shapiro, a former US ambassador to Israel.

John R. Bass, a former senior State Department official, said: “The limits on family members in the Gulf suggest that the government still believes there is an elevated risk.”

Former officials cautioned that the redeployment does not rule out renewed military action.

“Bringing back embassy staff does not tie their hands for taking action against Iran in the future,” said Robert Danin, a former deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs.

“They did it once,” he said, referring to earlier evacuations. “They can do it again.”