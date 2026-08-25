Zelenskyy says Kyiv can share technologies developed during war with Russia to help protect its partners

Ukraine holds 1st-ever drone parade on 35th Independence Day Zelenskyy says Kyiv can share technologies developed during war with Russia to help protect its partners

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv hosted the country’s first-ever parade of aerial, ground and maritime drones Monday as the nation marked its 35th Independence Day, the presidential press service said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is now able to share technologies developed during the war with Russia to help protect its partners.

“Today we will see Ukrainian might. What we use to protect the lives of our people. What is making this war special right now, and what will allow Ukraine, after this war, to become a true security donor for its partners, its friends, and our Europe and everyone who has helped us,” he said. “Ukraine knows how to be grateful.”

According to the statement, 30 ground robotic systems traveled along Khreshchatyk Street, including TerMIT, Rys, Simba, Ardal, Zmiy and Ratel, which are designed to reduce risks to Ukrainian troops.

Nine Ukrainian unmanned boats, developed and tested in combat during the war, traveled along the Dnipro River.

The Sea Baby, Magura and Sargan platforms conduct reconnaissance and patrol missions, strike maritime targets and launch drones.

Eighteen P1-Sun, Litavr and Sting aerial interceptors, developed to combat Iranian-designed Shahed drones and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), flew over Kyiv, followed by 27 bomber drones, including the Vampire, Lazar and Heavy Shot.

Eight reconnaissance drones, including SHARK and LF-400, also took part.

The parade concluded with seven Morok and Sichen drones designed for long-range strikes.