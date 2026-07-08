Turkish president, British premier meet in Ankara for talks Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Keir Starmer hold closed-door talks on sidelines of NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the capital Ankara.

The closed-door meeting came on the sidelines of the last day of a two-day NATO summit, and also with Starmer soon set to exit his post, after announcing his pending resignation last month.

The summit in Ankara brought together leaders of the 32-member alliance as well as key partners to discuss Europe’s defense capacity, the alliance’s defense spending targets, military modernization, and continued support for Ukraine.

The Ankara meeting marks the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye, following the 2004 Istanbul summit. The gathering also provides a platform for bilateral meetings between Türkiye and allied countries on political, security, and economic cooperation.