Alliance chief unveils projects on airlift, surveillance and early warning aircraft as leaders gather in Ankara

Rutte unveils 3 multinational defense projects as NATO summit opens with industry forum Alliance chief unveils projects on airlift, surveillance and early warning aircraft as leaders gather in Ankara

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday announced three new defense initiatives as the alliance opened its 2026 summit with a defense industry forum focused on boosting joint procurement and industrial cooperation.

Speaking at the NATO Defense Industry Forum, the first official event of the two-day summit in Ankara, Rutte unveiled projects aimed at expanding allied capabilities in airlift, intelligence and surveillance.

The first initiative is a multinational modernization program centered on the Airbus A400M transport aircraft and the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) fleet.

"Several allies are officially announcing the forthcoming delivery of additional Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft," Rutte said, describing the project as a step toward strengthening NATO's strategic airlift and refueling capabilities.

He also announced a joint procurement project for MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft to enhance the alliance's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

"These additional aircraft will provide persistent surveillance over large maritime areas," he said.

Rutte's third announcement focused on replacing NATO's aging Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) fleet.

NATO allies will jointly procure up to 10 Swedish-made Saab GlobalEye surveillance aircraft to replace the alliance's aging US-built Boeing E-3A Sentry AWACS aircraft.

The NATO summit continues through Wednesday, with allied leaders set to discuss defense investment, military support for Ukraine and efforts to expand the alliance's defense industrial base.