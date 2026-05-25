Maritime magnetic mines were 'presumably manufactured in a NATO country,' says Russian security service

Russia says it blocked mined gas tanker arriving from Belgium Maritime magnetic mines were 'presumably manufactured in a NATO country,' says Russian security service

Russia said Monday that its security services prevented a “terrorist attack” involving a mined vessel arriving from Belgium at the port of Ust-Luga, state news agency TASS reported.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said the explosive devices resembled maritime magnetic mines and were “presumably manufactured in a NATO country using industrially produced components.”

According to the FSB, the vessel remained anchored for about a day and a half before unloading at the Belgian port of Antwerp, allegedly because of a dockworkers’ strike.

"According to expert assessments, the installation of magnetic mines could not have occurred in Russian territorial waters," the FSB reported.

Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges, including attempted terrorism and illegal trafficking of explosive devices.

