Authorities say incident caused by technical malfunction; several injured with no hazardous leak reported

Qatar reports explosion at factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City Authorities say incident caused by technical malfunction; several injured with no hazardous leak reported

An explosion at a gas facility in Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City injured several people following a technical malfunction during operations, authorities said Sunday.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said the incident occurred at one of the factories in the industrial area and did not result in any hazardous leak threatening public safety.

The ministry added that relevant authorities were continuing to deal with the incident.

Separately, QatarEnergy said the explosion and resulting fire took place at the Barzan local gas supply facility during startup operations in the evening hours.

The company said emergency response teams managed to bring the fire under control and pledged to provide further updates as information becomes available.