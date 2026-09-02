Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing Sept. 2, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Wednesday, including Trump saying US launched “large and powerful” strikes near the Strait of Hormuz; CENTCOM saying US completed strikes against Iran’s military; and President Erdogan saying Türkiye will deepen cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

TOP STORIES

Trump says US launched ‘large and powerful’ strikes near Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said American forces were striking Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz, warning Tehran against retaliation.

“The United States is, as we speak, striking Iranian Targets near the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump described the strikes as “large and powerful” and said they were in retaliation for Iran’s “failed attempt” to plant sea mines in the strait.

CENTCOM says US completed strikes against Iran’s military

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces completed a wave of strikes against Iranian military targets.

“U.S. forces struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets including air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications site,” CENTCOM said on US social media platform X.

It said the strikes follow “recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members.”

President Erdogan says Türkiye will deepen cooperation with Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye would seek to deepen cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which he described as a "rising star."

"We will strive to advance our cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which we see as a rising star, in every field," Erdogan said at the SCO Plus meeting in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, representing 3.5 billion people and $35 trillion in gross domestic product, is an indispensable element of a multipolar order," he added.

NEWS IN BRIEF

- US President Donald Trump said he is putting forward Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao as his choice to serve as the next secretary.

- Peru announced it decided to break diplomatic relations with Iran, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

- Trump said that “very productive and positive conversations” were held during a G20 Finance Ministers Meeting in the US state of North Carolina.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is not attacking Ukraine's military-political leadership because it will need negotiators from Ukraine if Kyiv is to engage in dialogue.

- US Energy Secretary Chris Wright will travel to Venezuela in the coming days, where Chevron is expected to announce an expansion of operations in the country, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

- Sudanese Army Chief of Staff Gen. Yasir Al-Atta said army forces will advance “without stopping” in the next phase of the war, pledging to move toward the western Darfur region.

- The US military struck two Iranian government tankers as part of a broader wave of attacks targeting Iran, according to US officials cited by the Axios news website.

- A total of 5,209 Israeli occupiers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem in August, while Israeli forces killed two Palestinians and detained 114, including five children, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.

- Hamas said it contacted mediators and Gaza’s Board of Peace representative Nikolay Mladenov to urge pressure on Israel to halt escalating violations in the Gaza Strip and comply with the ceasefire agreement.

- Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, 24 hours to apologize and retract remarks that appeared to suggest he knew about the Oct. 7, 2023 attack in advance, threatening to sue her if she refused.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Gold falls 2% as rising Treasury yields dampen demand

Gold prices fell around 2% as elevated US Treasury yields increased the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

Spot gold declined to around $4,357 per ounce as of 1240GMT, its lowest since Aug. 19, extending losses after dropping below $4,400 earlier in the session.

Silver suffered a steeper decline, falling 2.8% to $64.65 per ounce. Platinum and palladium also traded lower.

