Mexican Congress passes bill to annul elections in case of 'foreign intervention' Mexico enacts constitutional reform to overturn electoral processes affected by foreign manipulation or intervention

Mexican senators on Friday passed a bill that allows elections to be annulled in cases of foreign intervention expressed through pressure, manipulation, or financing.

The reform to Article 41 of the Mexican Constitution was approved with 85 votes in favor and 42 against. The governing Morena party and its allies provided the majority needed to pass the measure.

The bill amends Article 41 of Mexican law regarding national sovereignty and free elections. Existing legislation already allowed electoral results to be annulled in cases involving illicit or public funding, excessive campaign spending, and improper media coverage.

Under the reform, elections may now also be annulled when the free exercise of voting is compromised by foreign interference or intervention, digital manipulation, opaque financing, cyberattacks, or coordinated disinformation campaigns.

During the session, Morena Senator Oscar Canton Zetina praised the measure as a strengthening of democracy in Mexico.

"It has a higher purpose, one that is deeply democratic and patriotic, because it seeks to ensure that decisions in Mexico are made by the people, without pressure, without foreign money, without manipulation campaigns, and without external interests disguised as civil society organizations, public opinion, or supposed democracy," the senator said.

The administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum has faced political controversy in recent weeks following reports of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agents operating without authorization in the northwestern state of Chihuahua, an alleged violation of Mexican law that has generated political tensions for the president.

During a press conference at the National Palace on May 27, Sheinbaum urged that the ongoing investigation into the CIA agents not be used for political purposes. However, she acknowledged that Mexico's 2027 midterm elections could potentially be subject to foreign interference.

"There may be sectors that actually want this in order to influence the United States elections in November or to influence Mexico's elections in 2027," Sheinbaum said.

The presence of President Donald Trump on the global stage, particularly in Latin America, has fueled accusations regarding the role of the United States in the political decisions and governments of sovereign nations.

In November, the left-wing government of Honduran President Xiomara Castro denounced what it described as serious irregularities in the electoral contest that resulted in the victory of sitting President Nasry Asfura.

Castro accused Trump of attempting to influence the election by publicly supporting the far-right candidate and conditioning assistance to Honduras.