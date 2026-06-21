54 injured, 18 missing in Qatar factory blast

At least 54 people were injured and 18 reported missing after an explosion at a factory in Qatar, the country’s Interior Ministry announced early Monday.

The ministry said in a post on the US social media platform X that civil defense teams along with the Qatari International Search and Rescue Group had launched search operations for those missing following the blast at the Ras Laffan Industrial City, which was caused by a technical incident.

In an earlier statement Sunday, the ministry said no leak posing a threat to public safety had been recorded.

No other details were immediately available.