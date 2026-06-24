Foreign Ministry spokesman says mediating countries will continue working with their US, Iranian counterparts

US-Iran technical talks to resume next week, Pakistan says Foreign Ministry spokesman says mediating countries will continue working with their US, Iranian counterparts

Technical-level talks between the US and Iran will resume next week following a temporary pause, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"The technical talks will resume next week. This is a temporary break and the talks will continue," Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andarabi told reporters in Islamabad.

According to Andrabi, technical talks are expected to resume early next week, following hours-long discussions between Iran and the US in Burgenstock, Switzerland on Monday.

The technical teams from the mediating countries, Pakistan and Qatar, will continue working with their US and Iranian counterparts in the coming weeks to support implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding aimed at reaching a final peace deal in 60 days, said Andrabi.

He said the Islamabad MoU signed by the US and Iranian presidents last week - and the subsequent Switzerland summit - underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as effective tools for resolving disputes and reducing tensions.

