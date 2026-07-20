‘Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over,’ says US President

Trump warns Iran it will pay ‘many times over’ for any US troops killed ‘Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over,’ says US President

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran will pay “many times over” for any American troops killed amid ongoing hostilities in the Middle East.

“Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military,” he added.

The statement came as the US continued to carry out airstrikes against Iran, with the attacks largely focused on southern Iran. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting facilities and bases that it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The Pentagon has confirmed three US deaths over the weekend, including two at a military base in Jordan and one in northern Iraq.

The exchange of fire between the two countries comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end the war and reach a lasting peace agreement.​​​​​​​