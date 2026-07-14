Interception did not result in any injuries or material damage, Jordan News Agency says, citing military source

Jordan says its air defenses intercepted 4 missiles fired from Iran Interception did not result in any injuries or material damage, Jordan News Agency says, citing military source

Jordan's Armed Forces intercepted and shot down four missiles that entered the kingdom's airspace from Iran early Tuesday, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) said.

Citing a military source, Petra reported that the interception was carried out "with high efficiency" as part of the military's operational procedures to safeguard the country's sovereignty and protect its citizens.

It added that the incident caused no casualties or property damage.

The source told Petra that any attempt to undermine Jordan's sovereignty or violate its airspace will be confronted with “utmost firmness.”

"The armed forces will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect the homeland and defend its security and stability," the source added.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later said that it targeted a US air base in Jordan with ballistic missiles.

"This base was used to attack us, and the American criminals were held accountable for their actions," it said.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it completed its latest wave of strikes against Iran late Monday, targeting military sites along the country's southern coastline in an effort "to further degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping."