Iranian, Saudi foreign ministers discuss US negotiations, regional developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan over the phone on Wednesday the latest progress in negotiations with the US and regional developments, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

Araghchi briefed the top Saudi diplomat on “the latest course of negotiations, progress achieved in implementing agreed understandings, and consultations carried out within this framework,” IRNA said.

The two ministers also reviewed the latest regional and international developments.

They stressed “the importance of continuing consultations, maintaining diplomatic channels, and strengthening joint cooperation” to support regional stability, advance the negotiation process, and achieve “positive and lasting results,” IRNA said.

There was no immediate Saudi comment on the contact.

US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian signed electronically a memorandum of understanding on June 17 aimed at ending their war and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

The region had been on edge since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran targeting US assets across the Middle East.