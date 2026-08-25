Iranian, Omani foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties, regional developments in Tehran

Şahin Demir
25 August 2026•Update: 25 August 2026
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi in Tehran on Tuesday for talks on bilateral and regional issues.
Albusaidi arrived in the Iranian capital as part of ongoing political consultations between the two countries, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.
Ahead of the visit, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the talks would address bilateral relations and regional issues.
Baqaei said the visit was aimed at strengthening Iran-Oman cooperation and continuing sustained political consultations between the two countries as littoral states of the Strait of Hormuz.
He added that the consultations were intended to contribute to peace and stability in the region.
The visit comes amid ongoing consultations between Tehran and Muscat over arrangements concerning the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas exports.