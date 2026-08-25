Proposal is reportedly raised at meeting in Tehran between Irani, Omani foreign ministers

Iran, Oman mull proposal for joint shipping route through Hormuz Strait Proposal is reportedly raised at meeting in Tehran between Irani, Omani foreign ministers

Oman and Iran on Tuesday discussed a proposed framework for establishing a temporary joint shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposal was raised at a meeting in Tehran between Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, according to a joint statement released by the two countries and carried by the state-run Oman News Agency.

The statement added that the two top diplomats had held “constructive” discussions on developments related to the Hormuz Strait, a critical maritime corridor for global trade and energy exports.

