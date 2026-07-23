‘The Iraqi side received a notification from the Kuwaiti side that the Abdali border crossing had been temporarily closed after being struck by a drone,’ says Iraqi News Agency

Drone attack hits Kuwait’s Abdali border crossing with Iraq, causes material damage: Army ‘The Iraqi side received a notification from the Kuwaiti side that the Abdali border crossing had been temporarily closed after being struck by a drone,’ says Iraqi News Agency

A drone attack struck Kuwait’s Abdali border crossing with Iraq on Thursday, causing material damage but no casualties, according to the Kuwaiti Army.

Ministry spokesman Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said the crossing was targeted around noon by “hostile drones.”

He said specialized teams immediately responded and took measures to secure the site in coordination with relevant authorities.

Inspection and explosive ordnance disposal teams from the Kuwaiti Land Force also surveyed the area, removed drone debris and ensured the site was free of further risks, he added.

The crossing was temporarily closed following the attack, a senior Iraqi source told the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“The Iraqi side received a notification from the Kuwaiti side that the Abdali border crossing had been temporarily closed after being struck by a drone,” the source said.

The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry did not identify those responsible for the attack.

The attack came amid heightened regional tensions, with Iran continuing to launch missile and drone attacks on Gulf countries hosting US military facilities in response to ongoing US strikes on Iranian territory.