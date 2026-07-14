Explosions heard on Qeshm and Kish islands and in Andimeshk city, according to Iranian media

Iran reports new explosions amid escalation with US Explosions heard on Qeshm and Kish islands and in Andimeshk city, according to Iranian media

Iranian media reported a new series of explosions across the country on Tuesday, as military escalation with the US continues to rage on.

Several explosions were heard on Qeshm Island in southern Iran, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, without giving details about their cause.

Tasnim news agency also said an American projectile exploded near a water and power facility on Kish Island.

Another explosion was reported in Andimeshk city in southwestern Iran, according to the state broadcaster IRIB.

Tensions escalated between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.