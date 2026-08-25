Foreign Ministry says move removes major obstacle to Syria’s recovery, calls on international community to support reconstruction efforts

Türkiye welcomes US decision to remove Syria from terrorism list Foreign Ministry says move removes major obstacle to Syria’s recovery, calls on international community to support reconstruction efforts

Türkiye on Tuesday welcomed the US decision to remove Syria from its State Sponsors of Terrorism List, saying the move eliminates a major obstacle to the country’s economic recovery and reconstruction.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry praised “the constructive approach of the US Administration,” saying it had demonstrated “its resolve in this regard,” while also commending the US Congress for supporting the process.

The ministry also congratulated the Syrian government and people for their “steadfastness.”

It said the decision, which Türkiye “has also long advocated,” had removed “one of the major obstacles to Syria’s economic recovery and reconstruction.”

The ministry expressed hope that the move would “give further impetus to efforts to strengthen Syria’s ties with the international community and establish lasting security and stability in the country.”

“At this juncture, we call on the international community to join forces” to support Syria’s recovery, the statement said.

The ministry added that Ankara believes broader international cooperation will contribute to rebuilding the country and advancing long-term stability following the US decision.