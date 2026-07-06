NATO Ankara summit bringing together more than 40 countries will underline Türkiye’s 2 decades of military-industrial success, central role in European security architecture, Istanbul Chamber of Commerce head says

Türkiye to host leaders representing $70T economic bloc at NATO Summit NATO Ankara summit bringing together more than 40 countries will underline Türkiye’s 2 decades of military-industrial success, central role in European security architecture, Istanbul Chamber of Commerce head says

More than 40 countries representing a combined economic output of $70 trillion will convene at the upcoming NATO Ankara Summit, underscoring Türkiye’s newly established central role in Europe’s broader security and economic architecture, the head of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) told Anadolu.

Sekib Avdagic said the highly anticipated summit, which will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, will bring world leaders to Türkiye.

Avdagic said Türkiye’s rising global standing is due in large part to its domestic defense industry’s progress over the past two decades, which will be showcased during one of the main events of the broader gathering, the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum (NSDIF26), set to begin on the first day of the summit.

“NATO’s premier event in transatlantic defense production, investment, and innovation is important for Türkiye,” he said.

Avdagic said the defense forum places Türkiye’s growing defense industry ecosystem at the center of global military cooperation, noting that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said some 3,000 Turkish defense firms operate across the alliance.

He said the key contributions of Teknopark Istanbul, established in partnership with the Turkish Defense Industries Agency (SSB) in 2010, have driven the country’s advanced defense and technology production.

“Hundreds of research and development (R&D) firms and thousands of engineers are building the present and future of the Turkish defense industry at this technopark, and we will continue to support every link in the defense industry chain,” he added.