'We are taking the necessary steps to resolve these issues. Hopefully, we will reach a conclusion soon. I don't think there will be any problem,' Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says

Türkiye 'taking the necessary steps' to resolve CAATSA issue, Turkish foreign minister says 'We are taking the necessary steps to resolve these issues. Hopefully, we will reach a conclusion soon. I don't think there will be any problem,' Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday said that Türkiye is "taking the necessary steps," to resolve the issue of CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) sanctions with the US.

"We are taking the necessary steps to resolve these issues. Hopefully, we will reach a conclusion soon. I don't think there will be any problem," he said in an interview with TRT.



Fidan said that the concept of burden-sharing in NATO "has ceased to be merely a concept and has now become an implementable policy."



He added that defense industry agreements within the bloc are "of tremendous importance for the future of our defense industry."



Turkish foreign minister also said that "a solution can be reached by the weekend to resolve the differences" regarding transit through the Strait of Hormuz in light of recent heightened tensions between the US and Iran.

