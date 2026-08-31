Number of unemployed increases by 150,000, while employment falls by 388,000

Türkiye’s unemployment rate rises to 8.1% in July Number of unemployed increases by 150,000, while employment falls by 388,000

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.5 percentage points from the previous month to 8.1% in July, according to official data released Monday.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over increased by 150,000 month-on-month to 2.86 million, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The unemployment rate stood at 6.8% among men and 10.6% among women.

The number of employed people fell by 388,000 from June to 32.36 million, while the employment rate declined by 0.6 percentage points to 48.3%.

The employment rate was 65.5% for men and 31.4% for women.

Türkiye’s labor force decreased by 238,000 to 35.22 million in July, with the labor force participation rate falling by 0.4 percentage points to 52.5%.

The participation rate stood at 70.3% among men and 35.2% among women.

The seasonally adjusted youth unemployment rate, covering the 15-24 age group, increased by 1.5 percentage points to 14.5%.

The rate was estimated at 11.3% for young men and 20.3% for young women.

Meanwhile, the composite measure of labor underutilization, which includes unemployment, time-related underemployment and the potential labor force, rose by 1.8 percentage points to 30.6%.

The combined rate of time-related underemployment and unemployment was 20.8%, while the combined rate of unemployment and the potential labor force stood at 19.5%.

Seasonally and calendar-adjusted average weekly working hours decreased by 0.4 hours from the previous month to 42 hours in July.