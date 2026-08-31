Türkiye’s economy grows 2.3% in 2nd quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew 2.3% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, official data showed Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.1% from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Agriculture, forestry and fishing recorded the strongest annual growth among economic activities, with value added rising 13.3% in the April-June period.

Information and communication grew 8.6%, followed by public administration, education, human health and social work activities at 4%.

Value added increased 3.2% in other service activities, 2.4% in industry, and 2.1% each in financial and insurance activities and real estate.

Professional, administrative and support services expanded 2%, while trade, transportation, accommodation and food services posted growth of 0.5%.

Construction was the only major sector to contract, falling 1.9% from a year earlier.

At current prices, Türkiye’s GDP rose 36% year-on-year to 19.87 trillion Turkish liras ($438.35 billion) in the second quarter.

Household final consumption expenditure increased 3.5% annually in volume terms, while government consumption declined 1.8%.

Gross fixed capital formation, a measure of investment, grew 0.6% from the same period last year.

Exports of goods and services fell 3.4% year-on-year, while imports decreased by a sharper 6.4%.

