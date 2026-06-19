'We will do our best to make everyone in Türkiye happy,' says head coach Vincenzo Montella

Türkiye gears up for Paraguay clash after final training session in California 'We will do our best to make everyone in Türkiye happy,' says head coach Vincenzo Montella

Türkiye's national team on Thursday completed its final preparations for Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D match against Paraguay with a training session at PayPal Park field in San Jose, California.

The national team held its last workout as the focus turned fully to the decisive second group game at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Head coach Vincenzo Montella said his players are eager to return to the pitch and remain motivated ahead of the match.

"I trust myself and I trust them. When the first whistle blows, I hope they can play their best game with a clear mind," Montella told reporters.

The Italian coach also reflected on Türkiye’s previous performance against Australia, saying the team had created numerous chances but struggled to convert control into goals.

Last Sunday, Australia upset Türkiye 2-0 with its methodical defense and counter-attack playbook to secure the win at BC Place Vancouver in Canada.

Montella said the squad responsible for bringing Türkiye to this stage deserved recognition for their performances and contribution to the country’s growing standing in international football.

He underlined his long-term belief in the squad and his commitment to Turkish football.

Stressing that the team is fully focused on the Paraguay match, Montella said: "We will do our best to make everyone in Türkiye happy.”

The Crescent-Stars will face co-host nation the US on June 25.

Co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, the 2026 FIFA World Cup began on June 11 and will feature 48 nations competing through July 19.