Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ahmed al-Sharaa hold talks at presidential complex on sidelines of NATO summit

Turkish, Syrian leaders meet in Ankara for talks Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ahmed al-Sharaa hold talks at presidential complex on sidelines of NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met with his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa in the capital Ankara.

The closed-door meeting at the presidential complex came on the margins of a two-day NATO summit hosted by Türkiye.

The summit in Ankara brought together leaders of the 32-member alliance as well as key partners to discuss Europe’s defense capacity, the alliance’s defense spending targets, military modernization, and continued support for Ukraine. Sharaa represented Syria as a guest of the summit.

The Ankara meeting marks the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye, following the 2004 Istanbul summit. The gathering also provides a platform for bilateral meetings between Türkiye and allied countries on political, security, and economic cooperation.

Türkiye – a member of NATO for nearly 75 years – joined the alliance in 1952.