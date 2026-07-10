Turkish president hosts Lebanese premier in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Istanbul for a working dinner on Friday.

Erdogan first welcomed Salam with an official ceremony at the Vahdettin Pavilion.

Following the welcoming ceremony, Erdogan and Salam chatted by a window at the pavilion as the Turkish president pointed out several of Istanbul's historic landmarks.

The two leaders then held a bilateral meeting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also took part in the meeting.