Turkish president hosts Lebanese premier in Istanbul

Saadet Gökce, Kaan Bozdoğan
10 July 2026•Update: 10 July 2026
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Istanbul for a working dinner on Friday.
Erdogan first welcomed Salam with an official ceremony at the Vahdettin Pavilion.
Following the welcoming ceremony, Erdogan and Salam chatted by a window at the pavilion as the Turkish president pointed out several of Istanbul's historic landmarks.
The two leaders then held a bilateral meeting.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also took part in the meeting.