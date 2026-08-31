President Recep Tayyip Erdogan departed on Monday for Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit.

The special aircraft carrying the president, his wife Emine Erdogan, and the accompanying delegation took off from Ankara Airport at 9 am (0600GMT).

Erdogan was seen off at Ankara Airport by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Presidential Secretary-General Hakki Susmaz, Ankara Governor Yakup Canbolat, and other officials.

