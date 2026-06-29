NATO summit in Ankara to serve as 'strongest platform for sharing experience': President Erdogan - Recep Tayyip Erdogan urges establishing 'unconditional' security and defense network across alliance

The NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8 will serve as the "strongest platform for sharing experience," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Addressing a luncheon in honor of NATO parliamentary speakers in Istanbul, Erdogan said Ankara shares with allies both its "exceptional ability to manage regional crises," and extensive experience within the alliance.

Türkiye is increasing its defense spending and ranks among top five contributors to NATO missions and operations, in the line with commitments made at the 2025 Hague summit, he added.

Erdogan said maintaining NATO’s deterrence and strengthening solidarity among allies have become even more critical in the current landscape.

He urged establishing an "unconditional" security and defense network across the NATO alliance, "stretching from Texas to Ankara."

Commenting on the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdogan said results must be achieved in the coming period to resolve the conflict running since 2022 through dialogue.

He noted that the Palestinian issue lies at the heart of Middle East tensions and that lasting peace is impossible unless Israel’s land grab ends.