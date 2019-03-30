Turkey to keep fighting terrorists in N Iraq: Minister
Turkey will continue to fight terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday.
“Know it, after this election [on Sunday], Qandil [in northern Iraq] will not remain as it is,” Soylu told the Turkish nation during a campaign rally in capital Ankara.
The terrorist PKK has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region, which is located near the Turkish border.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.
Stating that Turkey gave its message to those who said “You cannot enter [Syria’s] Afrin,” Soylu added that no matter who is behind Qandil -- be it the U.S. or whoever -- Turkey is going to clear the area of the terrorists.
Afrin was liberated from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists in March of last year during Turkey's Operation Olive Branch.
