Pochettino set the US national team's all-time records for most wins and goals scored at the 2026 World Cup

US coach Pochettino agrees to 4-year contract extension to 2030 World Cup Pochettino set the US national team's all-time records for most wins and goals scored at the 2026 World Cup

The US Soccer Federation announced on Monday that Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to a new contract extending his tenure as head coach through the 2030 World Cup.

The federation described the development as “a new chapter in the project that will allow Pochettino and his coaching staff to continue the growth of the senior U.S. Men’s National Team while having a greater impact on the U.S. Soccer ecosystem” in a statement on its website.

“Mauricio and his staff believe in the future of soccer in the United States and our new project allows us to build on progress of the USMNT and the momentum of U.S. Soccer,” said US Soccer CEO and Secretary General JT Batson.

Highlighting the potential of the US football team, Pochettino said “The passion we experienced from the fans throughout the World Cup only strengthened our belief in what is possible here. We are excited by the opportunity to bring all our experience and knowledge to even more areas of U.S. Soccer while helping strengthen the pathways for players, coaches and teams across the Federation.”

After taking the helm in 2024, the Argentinian coach set the nation's all-time managerial records for the most wins and most goals scored at the 2026 World Cup.​​​​​​​

