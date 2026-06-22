Argentina captain surpasses all-time mark against Austria after recovering from early penalty miss in his FIFA-record 28th World Cup appearance

Messi sets World Cup scoring record with 17th tournament goal Argentina captain surpasses all-time mark against Austria after recovering from early penalty miss in his FIFA-record 28th World Cup appearance

Lionel Messi became the outright leading scorer in World Cup history with his 17th tournament goal as reigning champion Argentina moved ahead 1-0 against Austria on Monday.

Messi reached the milestone in the 38th minute after failing to convert an early penalty, with his left-footed attempt in the ninth minute drifting just wide of the right post.

The strike also extended his scoring run to six consecutive World Cup matches, equaling an achievement previously reached by France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho.

The Argentina captain had matched Germany's Miroslav Klose on 16 goals after netting a hat trick in Argentina's 3-0 Group J win over Algeria last week in Kansas City.

Monday's match also marked Messi's FIFA-record 28th World Cup appearance, his sixth tournament overall.