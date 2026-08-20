Galatasaray begin transfer talks for Russian attacking midfielder Aleksey Batrakov

Halis Sünnetci
20 August 2026•Update: 20 August 2026
Galatasaray have begun talks to sign Russian attacking midfielder Aleksey Batrakov from Lokomotiv Moscow, the Istanbul club announced on Thursday.
Galatasaray – the reigning champions of the Turkish Super Lig – said in a disclosure to Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform that negotiations are underway with the 21-year-old and his club.
The transfer fee is reportedly €29 million ($33.9 million), while Batrakov is expected to earn €3.5 million ($4.1 million) per season.
Batrakov arrived at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport on a flight from Moscow with his family.
He was welcomed by Galatasaray officials and supporters before leaving the airport in a private vehicle.
In 28 Russian Premier League appearances for Lokomotiv Moscow last season, Batrakov scored 13 goals and provided nine assists.