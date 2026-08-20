Turkish Super Lig champions reportedly set to pay $33.9M fee, with Batrakov set to earn $4.1M annually

Galatasaray begin transfer talks for Russian attacking midfielder Aleksey Batrakov Turkish Super Lig champions reportedly set to pay $33.9M fee, with Batrakov set to earn $4.1M annually

Galatasaray have begun talks to sign Russian attacking midfielder Aleksey Batrakov from Lokomotiv Moscow, the Istanbul club announced on Thursday.

Galatasaray – the reigning champions of the Turkish Super Lig – said in a disclosure to Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform that negotiations are underway with the 21-year-old and his club.

The transfer fee is reportedly €29 million ($33.9 million), while Batrakov is expected to earn €3.5 million ($4.1 million) per season.

Batrakov arrived at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport on a flight from Moscow with his family.

He was welcomed by Galatasaray officials and supporters before leaving the airport in a private vehicle.

In 28 Russian Premier League appearances for Lokomotiv Moscow last season, Batrakov scored 13 goals and provided nine assists.