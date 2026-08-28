EXPLAINER – What will change for teens after Meta’s landmark settlement? Agreement introduces time limits, stronger safety controls but stops short of fundamentally changing recommendation algorithms

Meta agreed Wednesday to pay up to $18 billion and introduce new restrictions for teenage Facebook and Instagram users to settle lawsuits alleging that it deliberately designed the platforms to addict children and contributed to mental health problems.

The agreement with nearly all US states and several territories ends a major federal trial and resolves other state cases, while potentially establishing a model for future settlements involving TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat.

What was case about?

The states accused Meta of using features such as infinite scrolling, constant notifications, visible “like” counts and personalized recommendations to keep children online longer and increase advertising revenue.

They alleged that Meta knew its products could harm young users’ mental health but misled parents and the public about their safety.

The claims went beyond harmful posts uploaded by users. They also targeted how Facebook and Instagram were designed and how Meta’s systems selected, presented and promoted content to children.

The states alleged that these systems could expose young people to material promoting eating disorders, self-harm and suicide.

Meta rejected the allegations and maintained that it had invested heavily in protections for young users. It also argued that social media addiction was not a formally recognized psychiatric condition.

The settlement ended the trial without a verdict. Meta did not admit wrongdoing, meaning the agreement does not amount to a court finding that the company violated the law.

Four states involved in the federal trial — California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey — had been expected to seek nearly $200 billion in penalties.

Under the broader settlement, Meta will make guaranteed payments of about $12.7 billion over 10 years, with another $5.3 billion contingent on whether other major platforms adopt similar protections and meet related payment conditions.

What will change for teens?

Users under 18 in participating US states and territories will face a combined two-hour daily limit across Facebook and Instagram. Parents will be able to authorize additional time, while direct messages will not count toward the limit.

Most parts of the platforms, including feeds, Stories, Explore and Reels, will be blocked by default between midnight and 6 am, although messaging will remain available.

Most push notifications will be silenced from 10 pm to 7 am and during school hours, from 8 am to 3 pm on weekdays during the school year.

Meta will introduce “productive pauses” after 15 minutes of continuous use, along with additional reminders when combined daily use reaches 60 and 90 minutes.

Visible “like” and reaction counts will be hidden for teens by default. Meta will also maintain its ban on cosmetic surgery filters and extend the restriction to what it calls “extreme makeup” filters.

The company will continue to strengthen restrictions on content related to bullying, eating disorders, suicide and self-harm.

Parental controls will also be expanded, with parents receiving information about secondary accounts and attempts to change protective settings.

Meta will introduce stronger age-verification measures to identify young users who falsely register as adults.

Yet the agreement leaves a central question unresolved: whether reducing time online is enough when the systems determining what young people see remain largely intact.

Will Meta change its algorithms?

The settlement does not require Meta to abandon personalized recommendations, targeted advertising or the algorithms underlying its main feeds.

Teenagers will, however, be able to choose a non-personalized chronological feed showing posts from accounts they follow. Parents using Meta’s supervision tools will also be able to make that feed the default for their children.

Teens can disable autoplay, while parents can require it to remain turned off.

Critics argue that leaving personalized recommendation systems largely intact means a central driver of engagement and exposure to potentially harmful content remains unaddressed.

The agreement therefore gives families greater control over recommendations without fundamentally changing Meta’s algorithm-driven business model.

Why is settlement considered landmark?

The case challenges the long-standing argument that social media companies merely provide platforms and that users alone are responsible for how they use them.

By imposing restrictions on engagement features, the settlement establishes that platform design can be subject to legal safeguards when children are involved, even though Meta has not admitted causing harm.

The agreement addresses both how long teenagers spend on social media and some of the content and design features they encounter online.

Its financial scale is also significant, with Meta agreeing to pay at least $12.7 billion and potentially up to $18 billion over 10 years.

Most terms will remain in effect for 10 years, while an independent auditor will review Meta’s compliance annually for five years and report to participating states.

What could it mean for TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat?

The settlement is structured to encourage other major platforms to adopt similar restrictions.

About $5.3 billion of Meta’s potential $18 billion payment is contingent on industry-wide adoption of comparable safeguards and related payments by TikTok and YouTube.

If Snap, TikTok and YouTube adopt comparable protections, Meta’s two-hour combined daily limit would be replaced by a 60-minute limit on each of its platforms, while nighttime restrictions would expand from midnight-6 am to 10 pm-7 am.

The agreement does not automatically bind the other companies, which continue to face lawsuits and regulatory pressure over their treatment of young users.

However, it gives states a framework they could seek to apply in future settlements and increases pressure on social media companies to accept greater responsibility for the design of products used by children.

The settlement is therefore unlikely to end the debate over teen safety online. Its broader significance will depend on whether the restrictions prove effective and whether competing platforms adopt similar protections.