Turkish president arrives in Kyrgyzstan for Eurasian summit Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

Bugrahan Ayhan, Merve Berker and Mumin Altas Ayhan, Merve Berker and Mumin Altasan Ayhan and Merve Berker

Bugrahan Ayhan, Merve Berker and Mumin Altas Ayhan, Merve Berker and Mumin Altasan Ayhan and Merve Berker

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on Monday to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Erdogan was welcomed at Manas International Airport by Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev and Türkiye's Ambassador to Bishkek Mekin Mustafa Kemal Okem.

First lady Emine Erdogan is accompanying the president.

Erdogan is set to attend the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena later on Monday.