Interior Ministry urges residents to seek shelter as Gulf states remain on heightened alert after new US strikes on Iran

Warning sirens sound in Bahrain again over possible attack Interior Ministry urges residents to seek shelter as Gulf states remain on heightened alert after new US strikes on Iran

Bahrain's Interior Ministry said warning sirens sounded again across the country early Thursday over the possibility of an attack and urged the public to seek shelter in safe locations.

In a statement posted on US social media platform X, the ministry did not provide details about the nature or source of the potential attack. It urged citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location.

Earlier, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said warning sirens sounded and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

Kuwait also activated warning sirens, the official KUNA news agency reported.

The developments came after Iranian media reported a new wave of US strikes late Wednesday targeting several locations in southern and southeastern Iran.

The US military's Central Command said American forces had launched additional strikes against Iran to further degrade Tehran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.