Aircraft carrier begins operations in CENTCOM region following reports of crew welfare concerns, mental health issues on predecessor

USS George Washington arrives in Middle East, expected to replace USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft carrier begins operations in CENTCOM region following reports of crew welfare concerns, mental health issues on predecessor

The USS George Washington reached the Middle East on Wednesday and is expected to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln, the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed Thursday.

“The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in Middle East during a scheduled deployment after arriving in the CENTCOM theater yesterday,” it said.

CENTCOM shared a photo of the aircraft carrier with fighter jets seen above its deck as it transits the Arabian Sea.

The rotation occurs after reports of significant mental health struggles and structural problems that have surfaced aboard the Lincoln following an extended deployment in relation to the Iran war.

The George Washington, while based in Yokosuka, Japan, was ordered to the region to provide relief.