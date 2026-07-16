At least two dead, several injured in attacks on Bandar Abbas, Bandar Khamir, Qeshm Island, Sirik and Iranshahr

US strikes hit bridges as attacks intensify across southern Iran At least two dead, several injured in attacks on Bandar Abbas, Bandar Khamir, Qeshm Island, Sirik and Iranshahr

US strikes hit bridges and several cities across southern and southeastern Iran late Thursday as attacks continued for a sixth consecutive night.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said one person was killed and eight others injured in a strike on a neighborhood in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

A separate US attack hit two bridges near Bandar Khamir in Hormozgan Province, killing one person, according to the broadcaster.

IRIB also reported four explosions along the southern coast of Qeshm Island, while the semi-official Tasnim News Agency said a blast was heard in Sirik, also in Hormozgan Province.

Tasnim said the Bandar Abbas-Shiraz bridge near Bandar Khamir was among those struck, causing power outages in the area.

Three explosions were heard west of Bandar Abbas and two others in the southern city of Bushehr, according to Iranian media.

The semi-official Mehr News Agency published footage showing the aftermath of a strike in Bandar Abbas, saying preliminary information indicated that a telecommunications tower may have been targeted, though this had not been confirmed.

Mehr also reported an explosion near Iranshahr airport in southeastern Iran.

The agency cited the deputy governor of Khuzestan Province for security and law enforcement affairs as saying that areas around the southwestern city of Ahvaz had also come under US attack.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, while Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

Iran and the US signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Tensions, however, escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.