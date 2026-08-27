US must meet Iran’s conditions before Hormuz reopens: Top Iranian official Qatar’s premier urges ‘wisdom and responsibility’ to preserve regional security amid escalation

The US must take practical steps to meet Iran’s conditions before Tehran reopens the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said Thursday.

“The US must first take practical measures toward fulfilling Iran’s conditions, after which Iran will move to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency quoted Rezaei as saying.

His remarks came during a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran.

Rezaei said Iran distrusts Washington, accusing it of repeatedly betraying diplomacy and negotiations.

He warned that if the US launches any “hostile action” against Iran, Tehran would inflict damage on American military and economic interests “that will be recorded in history.”

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said the meeting addressed regional developments, the repercussions of the escalation and regional and international efforts to reduce tensions and strengthen security and stability.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance of exercising “wisdom and responsibility” in addressing the current crisis to preserve the region’s security and stability, the ministry said.

The visit to Tehran by Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s foreign minister, came as Doha continued efforts to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the US.

The visit marks the Qatari foreign minister’s first trip to Iran since the conflict began with US and Israeli strikes in late February.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, but its implementation has stalled amid differences over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of global oil supplies flowed before the war.