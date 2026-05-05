Embassy calls on US citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq 'for any reason,' urging immediate departure of Americans already there

US Embassy in Iraq warns Iran-aligned militias continue plotting attacks on Americans Embassy calls on US citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq 'for any reason,' urging immediate departure of Americans already there

The US Embassy in Iraq warned on Tuesday that "Iraqi terrorist militias aligned with Iran” continue to plot additional attacks against US citizens and targets in the country.

"Some elements associated with the Iraqi government continue to actively provide political, financial, and operational cover for these terrorist militias," the embassy said in a statement on the US social media company X.

The statement called on US citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq "for any reason," urging the immediate departure of Americans already in Iraq.

"US Mission Iraq remains open while on ordered departure to assist US citizens in Iraq,” it said.

"Do not attempt to come to the Embassy in Baghdad or the Consulate General in Erbil in light of significant security risks," the embassy said, calling on Americans to contact officials in the embassy and consulate via electronic means.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.